Chicago youth athletes head to Florida for national championships

Young football players and cheerleaders from Chicago’s South Side are on their way to Florida right now.

It was a trip made possible due to the generosity of random Chicagoans.

There was a sendoff rally for the Chicago Wolfpack football team, plus the cheer and dance team Friday morning. Both teams were invited to compete in national championships in Florida.

But the young South Side athletes at first didn't have the money to make the trip. However, then businesses, community leaders and Chicagoans donated more than $50,000.

"I can't even use words to describe it. It's just, it's one of those moments that you only see in movies. I'm so grateful for everybody," said football player Jayvon Anderson.

"The reason I’m shedding some tears today is I know youth sports work. And it’s a vehicle to saving lives," said head coach Ernest Radcliff.

The football team plays the first game Monday in Kissimmee, Florida.

The cheer and dance team will compete in Tampa.