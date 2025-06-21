Chicagoans brave the heat for Chicago Pride Fest

Many braved the hot weather to celebrate at Chicago Pride Fest.

What we know:

Despite scorching temperatures and an extreme heat warning, tens of thousands gathered on North Halsted Street this weekend for the annual Chicago Pride Fest, kicking off the city’s summer with music, celebration, and messages of unity.

The two-day festival, known for its lively atmosphere and diverse crowd, featured three music stages and headlining performances from Jesse McCartney and Deborah Cox. Vendors lined the streets with food, jewelry, and Pride-themed merchandise, while some attendees found comfort and support in emotional moments, including a "Hugs with Dad" booth aimed at offering affirming embraces to those in need.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning through Monday, with temperatures feel close to triple digits. Crews delivered hundreds of bags of ice to help festival-goers cool off, while city officials reminded residents to check on vulnerable neighbors, especially the elderly.

What they're saying:

"We want to be the dad out here so they can play catch. A lot of these people find it very cathartic. We get a lot of people crying in our arms. Most people are smiling, almost laughing, because they're having so much fun," the participant said.

"This is about our community — about happiness, love, and acceptance," said one attendee. "I'm just so proud of how far we've come."

Among the crowd were Jen and Ronnie, celebrating 20 years together.

"To love the same person for 20 years — I feel like the luckiest person in the world," Jen said.

Despite the intense heat, spirits remained high.

"It’s hot, but we’re all looking hot too," one festival-goer quipped.

"I'm just so proud of our community and the strides we've made, and we're going to keep fighting. We're going to get there," a festival-goer said.

What's next:

Chicago Pride Fest will return next Sunday, June 29. The city’s popular Market Days festival is also set to take place August 8–10.