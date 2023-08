There is a new study shedding light on just how much money Chicagoans lose sitting in traffic.

The study found that residents lose more than $8,000 in wages each year.

It found that the average round-trip commute is just over one hour and doing that daily costs $32.

The way the study got those numbers was by comparing the average commute time with the median income for workers.