Chicagoans plan Millennium Park rally in support of Ukraine

Chicagoans plan to gather Friday night in Millennium Park in support of Ukraine.

For Chicagoans of Ukrainian descent, the escalating warfare in their home country is especially devastating.

Many are communicating with loved ones overseas through messenger apps, but still, staying in contact has been difficult for some.

In response, Verizon is waiving charges for calls from its wireless and landline customers to and from Ukraine beginning today through March 10. Voice and text roaming charges will also be waived for customers in Ukraine.

Jerry Kkorolchuk, who lives in Chicago but is originally from Ukraine, is concerned for his loved ones. He says his aunts, uncles and cousins are hunkering down in their homes in Lviv.

A peaceful protest is planned for 6 p.m. in Millennium Park. Organizers are calling for Chicagoans to make their voices heard by demanding an end to Russia’s invasion.