Chicagoans seek refuge on the lakefront as heat index tops 100

Tuesday is one of the hottest days of the year with the heat index topping 100 degrees and Wednesday could be even hotter.

Lots of people took to the Chicago lakefront on Monday. Some took breaks from the heat, drinking water in the shade, while others were in the water to try to cool off.

In this hot weather, your body has to work harder to maintain normal temperature. That’s why doctors say your best defense against heat-related illness is prevention. That includes avoiding strenuous outdoor activities.

If you must be outside, wear loose fitting, light-colored clothing as light colors reflect rather than absorb heat.

Keep in mind the signs of heat exhaustion, which include dizziness, nausea, and feeling lightheaded.

Heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, nausea, dizziness, and potential loss of consciousness.

"It’s very important with this high heat. It’s not just thinking about yourselves, but your loved ones, your family members, especially the elderly or people who are on a lot of medications, who have lots of medical issues," said Dr. Trevor Lewis, chair of emergency medicine, Cook County Health. "The medicines can sometimes blunt the body’s response to getting rid of that heat and they can get into trouble quickly, so it’s a great time to really check on your neighbor."

If you do feel signs of heat exhaustion, doctors recommend getting out of the heat, hydrate and put a cool towel around your neck to help cool you down.