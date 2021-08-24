Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 3:59 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Kane County, Mchenry County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, La Porte County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, La Porte County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 4:58 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Mchenry County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Lake County

Thunderstorms likely as possible 100 degree temps hit Chicago area

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Weather
Sun-Times Media Wire

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Aug. 24th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Cooling centers opened Tuesday as high temperatures could reach over 100 degrees in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

A heat advisory was put into effect until 8 p.m. after a combination of heat and humidity could make it feel above 105 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday was expected to be the hottest day of the week but temperatures will remain in the 90s throughout the week and push into the weekend, according to meteorologist Brian Leatherwood.

"We might get a break Monday," Leatherwood said.

Thunderstorms will likely follow the high heat later in the afternoon. The Chicago area may see the first signs of it about 4 p.m.

The cooling facilities, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

  • Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.
  • Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
  • North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.