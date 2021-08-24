Thunderstorms likely as possible 100 degree temps hit Chicago area

Cooling centers opened Tuesday as high temperatures could reach over 100 degrees in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

A heat advisory was put into effect until 8 p.m. after a combination of heat and humidity could make it feel above 105 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Tuesday was expected to be the hottest day of the week but temperatures will remain in the 90s throughout the week and push into the weekend, according to meteorologist Brian Leatherwood.

"We might get a break Monday," Leatherwood said.

RELATED: Chicagoans seek refuge on the lakefront as heat index tops 100

Thunderstorms will likely follow the high heat later in the afternoon. The Chicago area may see the first signs of it about 4 p.m.

The cooling facilities, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Advertisement