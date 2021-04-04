Chicagoans take advantage of relaxing COVID restrictions on beautiful Easter Sunday

Easter 2020 versus Easter 2021 was a night and day difference.

FOX 32’s Dane Placko on Sunday talked with people who took full advantage of relaxing COVID restrictions.

"This weather is so beautiful. Just have to enjoy it. Be out and about," one man said.

A lot of people were indeed out and about enjoying one of the most beautiful Easters in Chicago history, and walking off the big holiday feast.

"Family tradition. We like to come out on Easter. They like to give me a break from cooking," one woman said.

"Today, incredible. Couldn’t ask for better," another man added.

At La Rabida Children’s Hospital, the Easter Bunny made his annual appearance this year via iPad, with nurses handing out the Easter treats.

"This year we are making sure we are keeping our patients safe by going virtual with our Easter bunny. So in previous years we were able to do this in person, this year safety is our top priority," said Victoria De Jong.

COVID safety was also the concern at Holy Name Cathedral, where Cardinal Blase Cupich remarked on the difficulty in getting into an Easter service because of COVID capacity limits.

"Finding a place in a Catholic church to celebrate Easter is the toughest ticket in Chicago today. I hope that in fact it is a sign of things to come. So that in fact churches can be full once again," Cupich said.