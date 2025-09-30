Chicagoland guide to fall things to do: Pumpkin patches, festivals, Halloween events

Fall is in full swing and Chicagoland is packed with seasonal fun. From pumpkin patches and orchards to haunted houses and themed pop-ups, there are activities for every age to enjoy.

Here's a look at some of the most popular fall events and experiences to check out this year.

Orchards and Pumpkin Patches

Sept. 5 – Nov. 2

Known as Chicagoland’s premier destination for fall, Bengtson’s Farm in Homer Glen offers over 25 attractions, 14 mechanical rides, and a menu complete with fall treats.

Sept. 6 - Oct. 26

The Richardson Farm in Spring Grove, IL houses the world’s largest corn maze with 13 acres of sunflowers, live pig races, giant slides and shaded picnic areas.

Weekends and holidays Sept. 6- Oct. 26

Located in East Dundee, the amusement park features pumpkin patches, singing chickens, corn pits and more.

Sept. 15- Oct. 31

The family-friendly experience in Bolingbrook features a petting zoo with over 500 animals, hayrides and thousands of pumpkins.

Fall Festivals

Sept. 26- Oct. 26

Attendees can expect fall rides, pumpkin patches, games and fall-themed animal enrichment.

Every Saturday in Oct.

This fall outdoor experience features live music, hayrides on the river, donuts, pumpkin patches and more starting at $5 for early bird tickets.

Oct. 3- Oct. 5

Bring in the fall with apple-inspired dishes, local musicians and 80+ vendors.

(Dan Kasberger Photo, Chicago)

Oct. 3- 5

Attendees can sip and savor 12 standard wine tastings while walking through Jonquil Park. Tickets start at $30.

Oct. 3- 5

Highwood’s annual festival offers pumpkin pie eating contests, interactive installations, carnival rides, trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving and more – all with free entry.

Oct. 4

Stroll The Morton Arboretum with over 60 varieties of ciders and ales. Tickets start at $75 for non-members.

Events and Pop Ups

Sept. 18- Nov. 2

The seasonal attraction houses Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, axe throwing and more than 10,000 pumpkins.

Starts Sept. 18

Raise a stein at Chicago’s biggest Oktoberfest in Fulton Market. Attendees can participate in carnival games, stein holding contests and more.

Oct. 3-30

This immersive pop up inspired by the 1993 Hocus Pocus movie allows visitors to step into the world of magic. This event is 21+ only.

Oct. 10-12

Discover a stunning showcase of over 7,000 handcrafter glass pumpkins at The Morton Arboretum.

Halloween Events

Sept. 13- Nov. 2

The amusement park is ready to terrify visitors with their annual spooky transformation.

Select nights Sept. 20- Nov. 9

Explore Chicagoland’s only haunted house inside a real abandoned prison. Tickets start at $19.99.

Oct. 2- Nov. 1

Featuring over 20 themed trails, attendees can experience mini golf, pumpkin patches, a fun zone and more.

Oct. 4-28

Chicago Park District will host multiple events across the month of Oct. From pumpkin patches, haunted houses and dance parties, there’s something for everyone.

Oct. 4-31

Take a stroll through the zoo to discover thrills for all ages including inflatables, magicians and an art fair on select days.

Select nights in Oct.

Walk the glowing path filled with hundreds of carved pumpkins at the Chicago Botanic Garden.

Oct. 17

Enjoy a true night at the museum with SUE, Chicago’s most popular dinosaur. Tickets start at $30 for nonmembers.

Oct. 18

Arts in the Dark is a free night parade showcasing the spirit of Halloween with unique floats, spooky performances and dazzling costumes.

Oct. 18

Enjoy free trick-or-treating, learning activities and entertainment in a family-friendly environment.

Oct. 25

The Chicago Philharmonic will accompany Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas while projected on the big screen.

Oct. 25

Celebrate the season at the Pier with free live performances, spooky costumes and sweet treats.

Oct. 31

Attendees can experience the magic of Halloween with costume contests, lively music and of course, free candy.