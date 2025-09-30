Chicagoland guide to fall things to do: Pumpkin patches, festivals, Halloween events
ILLINOIS - Fall is in full swing and Chicagoland is packed with seasonal fun. From pumpkin patches and orchards to haunted houses and themed pop-ups, there are activities for every age to enjoy.
Here's a look at some of the most popular fall events and experiences to check out this year.
Orchards and Pumpkin Patches
Bengtson Family Farms
Sept. 5 – Nov. 2
Known as Chicagoland’s premier destination for fall, Bengtson’s Farm in Homer Glen offers over 25 attractions, 14 mechanical rides, and a menu complete with fall treats.
Richardson Farm
Sept. 6 - Oct. 26
The Richardson Farm in Spring Grove, IL houses the world’s largest corn maze with 13 acres of sunflowers, live pig races, giant slides and shaded picnic areas.
Santa’s Village Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival
Weekends and holidays Sept. 6- Oct. 26
Located in East Dundee, the amusement park features pumpkin patches, singing chickens, corn pits and more.
Johansen Farms Children’s Zoo and Pumpkin Patch
Sept. 15- Oct. 31
The family-friendly experience in Bolingbrook features a petting zoo with over 500 animals, hayrides and thousands of pumpkins.
Fall Festivals
Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest
Sept. 26- Oct. 26
Attendees can expect fall rides, pumpkin patches, games and fall-themed animal enrichment.
Fall Fest on the Riverwalk
Every Saturday in Oct.
This fall outdoor experience features live music, hayrides on the river, donuts, pumpkin patches and more starting at $5 for early bird tickets.
Lincoln Square Apple Fest
Oct. 3- Oct. 5
Bring in the fall with apple-inspired dishes, local musicians and 80+ vendors.
Lincoln Park Wine Fest
Oct. 3- 5
Attendees can sip and savor 12 standard wine tastings while walking through Jonquil Park. Tickets start at $30.
Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest
Oct. 3- 5
Highwood’s annual festival offers pumpkin pie eating contests, interactive installations, carnival rides, trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving and more – all with free entry.
Cider and Ale Festival
Oct. 4
Stroll The Morton Arboretum with over 60 varieties of ciders and ales. Tickets start at $75 for non-members.
Events and Pop Ups
Jack’s Pumpkin Pop Up
Sept. 18- Nov. 2
The seasonal attraction houses Chicago’s largest corn maze, carnival games, axe throwing and more than 10,000 pumpkins.
Fulton Market Oktoberfest
Starts Sept. 18
Raise a stein at Chicago’s biggest Oktoberfest in Fulton Market. Attendees can participate in carnival games, stein holding contests and more.
Witches Brew Pop Up
Oct. 3-30
This immersive pop up inspired by the 1993 Hocus Pocus movie allows visitors to step into the world of magic. This event is 21+ only.
Glass Pumpkin Patch at Morton Arboretum
Oct. 10-12
Discover a stunning showcase of over 7,000 handcrafter glass pumpkins at The Morton Arboretum.
Halloween Events
Six Flags Fright Fest and Boo Fest
Sept. 13- Nov. 2
The amusement park is ready to terrify visitors with their annual spooky transformation.
Old Joliet Haunted Prison
Select nights Sept. 20- Nov. 9
Explore Chicagoland’s only haunted house inside a real abandoned prison. Tickets start at $19.99.
Jack-O’-Lantern World
Oct. 2- Nov. 1
Featuring over 20 themed trails, attendees can experience mini golf, pumpkin patches, a fun zone and more.
Halloween in the Parks
Oct. 4-28
Chicago Park District will host multiple events across the month of Oct. From pumpkin patches, haunted houses and dance parties, there’s something for everyone.
Boo at the Zoo Brookfield
Oct. 4-31
Take a stroll through the zoo to discover thrills for all ages including inflatables, magicians and an art fair on select days.
Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns
Select nights in Oct.
Walk the glowing path filled with hundreds of carved pumpkins at the Chicago Botanic Garden.
Boo with SUE at The Field Museum
Oct. 17
Enjoy a true night at the museum with SUE, Chicago’s most popular dinosaur. Tickets start at $30 for nonmembers.
Arts in the Dark
Oct. 18
Arts in the Dark is a free night parade showcasing the spirit of Halloween with unique floats, spooky performances and dazzling costumes.
Spooky Zoo at Lincoln Park Zoo
Oct. 18
Enjoy free trick-or-treating, learning activities and entertainment in a family-friendly environment.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Concert
Oct. 25
The Chicago Philharmonic will accompany Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas while projected on the big screen.
Slightly Spooky Saturday at Navy Pier
Oct. 25
Celebrate the season at the Pier with free live performances, spooky costumes and sweet treats.
Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade
Oct. 31
Attendees can experience the magic of Halloween with costume contests, lively music and of course, free candy.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered by FOX 32's Justine Baker.