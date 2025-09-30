Chicago's annual fall bridge lifts begin this week along the river

The Brief Bridge lifts start Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and continue through Nov. 15. Lifts will take place each Wednesday and Saturday to allow boats to move to storage. Traffic will be halted for about 8–12 minutes at each bridge from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to 18th Street.



Chicago will begin its annual fall bridge lifts this week to allow sailboats and other recreational ships to move from Lake Michigan to winter storage facilities.

What we know:

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, the fall "boat runs" will start Wednesday.

The bridges along the main and south branches of the Chicago River, from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the 18th Street Bridge, will be lifted one after another.

Lifts happen twice a week, every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m., through Nov. 15. The process occurs in both the fall and spring, when boats are pulled and then returned to Lake Michigan.

Springtime Chicago River bridge lifts | Getty Images

Each bridge is typically raised one at a time, taking about 8 to 12 minutes. Traffic will be stopped during the lifts, and drivers may either wait or take alternate routes until the bridges are lowered.

Fall 2025 bridge lift schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.