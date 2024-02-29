PHOTOS: Families across Chicagoland welcome Leap Day babies

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Alexander was born on Leap Day at RUSH to his parents George and Damien Radtke, of Berwyn. (RUSH)

Many families across Chicagoland won't soon forget Leap Day this year after welcoming their new arrivals.

Babies were born at Advocate Health Care Hospitals, RUSH, UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale and Franciscan Health Family Birth Centers in northwest Indiana.

The chances of being born on a Leap Day are only one in 1,461, as it arrives once every four years, according to Franciscan Health. Across the world, there are only about 5 million people with a birthday on Feb. 29, officials say.

One mother in Indiana also welcomed her new arrival on Leap Day. Her baby now shares a special connection with one of her family members.

Carly Dobin, of DeMotte, gave birth to her daughter Molly after midnight. Her new arrival now shares a rare Leap Day birthday with Carly's late grandfather, who would have been 96 years old.

