Chicago's airports installing lactation pods for nursing mothers

New lactation pods are coming to Chicago airports, offering a private oasis for nursing mothers to use at no charge.

The city’s Department of Aviation says it has already begun installing 11 freestanding lactation pods at O'Hare and Midway.

The cost was around $220,000.

The pod locations include:

O’Hare International Airport

Terminal 1: Concourse C | Gate C23

Terminal 1: Concourse C | Gate C11

Terminal 2: Concourse E | Gate E1

Terminal 2: Concourse F | Gate F1 near Family Lounge

Terminal 3: Concourse G | Gate G12

Terminal 3: Concourse K | Gate K5

Terminal 3: Concourse K | Gate K19

Terminal 3: Concourse L | Gate L24

Two additional lactation pods are scheduled to be installed in Terminal 1 in mid-2022.

Midway International Airport

Concourse A | Gate A5

Chicago’s Union Station, Soldier Field, McCormick Place and Navy Pier have also installed similar facilities.