Chicago's airports installing lactation pods for nursing mothers
CHICAGO - New lactation pods are coming to Chicago airports, offering a private oasis for nursing mothers to use at no charge.
The city’s Department of Aviation says it has already begun installing 11 freestanding lactation pods at O'Hare and Midway.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
The cost was around $220,000.
The pod locations include:
O’Hare International Airport
- Terminal 1: Concourse C | Gate C23
- Terminal 1: Concourse C | Gate C11
- Terminal 2: Concourse E | Gate E1
- Terminal 2: Concourse F | Gate F1 near Family Lounge
- Terminal 3: Concourse G | Gate G12
- Terminal 3: Concourse K | Gate K5
- Terminal 3: Concourse K | Gate K19
- Terminal 3: Concourse L | Gate L24
- Two additional lactation pods are scheduled to be installed in Terminal 1 in mid-2022.
Midway International Airport
- Concourse A | Gate A5
Chicago’s Union Station, Soldier Field, McCormick Place and Navy Pier have also installed similar facilities.