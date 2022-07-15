Chicago's Art Institute lions cleaned for first time in 21 years

It’s no doubt about it that the dynamic duo "Defiance" and "On the Prowl" were long overdue for a pick me up.

Weighing two tons each, the two lions were hoisted away from the Art Institute of Chicago last month and shuttled over 11 miles to the Conservation of Sculpture & Objects Studio, Inc.

It was the lions' first bath in 21 years. They received a deep steam treatment and new wax coating.

The two lions have found their home at the Art Institute and first debuted for the World's Columbian Exposition in 1893 as plaster — then completed in bronze.

Now, the two big cats are all fresh and sparkly green, ready to stand watch again at the Art Institute of Chicago next week.