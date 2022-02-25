Chicago's 'Bean' sculpture tagged with graffiti, man arrested

Charges are pending against an 18-year-old man for vandalizing Chicago’s famous ‘Bean’ sculpture Friday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Chicago police say the man sprayed graffiti on the Bean. Then, a 20-year-old man confronted the offender who fled the scene.

The witness then followed the offender to the 100 block of N. State Street where the offender kicked the witness in the body, police said.

The offender was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Area Detectives are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.