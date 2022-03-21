Chicago's beer community holds festival to raise money for employees affected by brewery fire

Chicago's beer community is coming together to help out a brewery devastated by a giant fire.

Twisted Hippo was completely gutted when a fire ripped through the Albany Park neighborhood last month.

The damage was so bad that their building had to be demolished, and the brewery was permanently closed.

To help everyone who lost their jobs, several breweries teamed up for the "Stronger Together Benefit Beer Fest."

As many as 40 breweries donated beverages for the event. Other businesses donated food and supplies.

Tickets are $75, and all the proceeds will be donated to Twisted Hippos employees.

