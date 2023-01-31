Chicago's Black, Latino residents more likely to struggle financially: study

A tale of two cities is confirmed.

A new study released Tuesday finds that Black and Latino residents in Chicago are three to four times more likely than whites to struggle financially.

That gap is significantly wider than the rest of the nation.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The study was done by the Financial Health Network and the Chicago Community Trust.

One glaring statistic is that among households with incomes of $100,000, only 40-percent of Black and 44-percent of Latino residents were able to easily save, compared to 69-percent of white residents.