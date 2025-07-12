Chicago's Chosen Few Picnic celebrates house music

Chicago’s Chosen Few Picnic is one of the city's premiere annual festivals, showcasing house music at its best.

What we know:

This all began with a small group behind Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry. It’s now grown larger and larger, where 40,000 fans come to dance and enjoy house music.

They're called house heads, or lovers of house music, and every year Jackson Park is their paradise.

The event, in its 35th year, features original house music DJs and spectators from around the world. It's dubbed the Woodstock of house music.

Attendees line up as early as 6 a.m. to claim their spot, and beginning at 8 a.m., it's house music heaven.

The dance genre originated in Chicago, and for the first time in recent years, the rain stayed away.

What they're saying:

"I'm a people watcher. I love to see people have a great time. So I'm watching and I love it."

"The vibes. The people. It's a good vibe. Never drama. Grown folks come out to play on this day."

"This is like my family. I play with them. They invite me like part of the family. You can't beat this."

