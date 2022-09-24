Chicago's COVID levels drop to 'low' for first time since May

Chicago's COVID-19 levels have dropped into the "low" category for the first time since early May, the city announced on Friday.

The City said the number of new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Cook County in the past 7 days was 116 (137 last week), and the number of new weekly hospital admissions per 100,000 population was 9.6 (10.7 last week).

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT



The percentage of hospital beds occupied by patients with COVID-19 is 3.6 percent (4.3 percent last week), Chicago health officials said.

City health officials said more than 75,000 Chicago residents have gotten the new bivalent COVID vaccine, which provides better protections against Omicron subvariants BA.4/BA.5 that currently make up more than 95% of COVID-19 cases in Chicago.