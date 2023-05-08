Chicago's Deputy Mayor for Economic Development stepping down; Dr. Ezike joins Johnson's transition team

Chicago's Deputy Mayor for Economic Development is stepping down.

Samir Mayekar led Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West initiative and served as her liaison to the city’s business community.

After four years in City Hall, his last day will be Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, Mayekar said he will return to the Chicago tech company NanoGraf, which he founded before entering city government.

Sinai Chicago President and CEO Dr. Ngozi Ezike also announced on Monday that she has joined Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson's transition team.

Ezike led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic as the former Illinois Department of Public Health director.

She resigned last year to join Sinai Chicago Health System.

Ezike will serve on Johnson's health and human services subcommittee.