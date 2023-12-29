Chicago's Division Street Bridge set for repairs, prompting lane closures

Chicago's Department of Transportation (CDOT) has outlined plans for upcoming lane closures on the Division Street Bridge spanning over the Chicago River.

The closures are necessary to facilitate crucial repair work aimed at enhancing the bridge's structural integrity.

Scheduled to begin on Jan. 2, the repair project is slated to run through Feb. 9, according to CDOT officials.

The repair efforts will involve comprehensive closures impacting traffic flow in both directions.

Specifically, the repair schedule includes full-direction closures, with the eastbound lanes affected until Jan. 19. The westbound lanes will undergo closure from that date until the project's completion on Feb. 9.