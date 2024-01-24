Chicago's early voting hours, locations for 2024 Presidential Primary Election

Chicago residents eager to cast their votes in the upcoming March 19, 2024, Presidential Primary Election can start doing so as early as March 4.

The city is offering early voting options to ensure citizens have ample opportunities to participate in the process.

Early Voting Period and Hours:

From March 4 until March 19, eligible voters can take advantage of the early voting period with the following hours:

Weekdays: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

On Election Day, March 19, polling stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., providing voters with extended hours to accommodate schedules.

Voter Registration Services:

All early voting sites will offer voter registration services, catering to new voters, individuals undergoing name changes and those needing to update their addresses.

Early Voting Locations in Downtown Chicago:

For residents in downtown Chicago, early voting locations will open on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m. The Supersite, located at 191 N. Clark, and the Board Offices, located on the 6th floor of 69 W. Washington, will be available to assist voters during the process.

List of Early Voting Locations in all 50 Wards (Beginning March 4)

For mobile users, click here for the full list.

Additional Information:

For more details and comprehensive information about the March 19, 2024, presidential primary election, residents are encouraged to visit chicagoelections.gov.