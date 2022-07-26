Chicago's Goodman Theatre to name first woman artistic director

It’s a first for Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, as they name their next artistic director.

Susan Booth is set to take the role in October.

Booth will become the first female artistic director in the Goodman Theatre's 97-year history.

On Tuesday, FOX 32 Chicago asked her about her vision for the Goodman.

"I am a big believer in partnerships and collaborations, and I think the way that any theater is successful is to figure out what the city needs and wants in a particular given moment, and how to be an asset is solving its problems and answering its dreams," Booth said.

Booth added that she can't wait for the curtain to go up on her new role.