Pups vie for world records at Chicago's Great American Dog Show

Fur will be flying this weekend during the Great American Dog Show at McCormick Place Lakeside Center.

Highlights include a chance to pet and play with more than 200 different breeds of dogs. There will be demonstrations like Disc Dogging or viewers can visit the Puppy Competition.

Dog diving makes a big splash each year with dogs from all over the country competing for national titles. It’s actually a long jump competition, dogs get a running start chasing a ball thrown into a pool.

"This is like the Olympics for dogs," said Brian Butler a North American Diving Dogs Operator. "We have dogs that are going to jump out toward the world record of 36 feet 10 inches. These dogs are athletes. This is what they love to do."

There will be a Vendor Village Shopping Experience with everything from collars and dog toys to pet insurance for sale.

And for the little ones, a Kid’s Corner. The show runs this Friday through Sunday at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago. Tickets are available online at greatamericandogshow.com, or at the door.