Chicago's Home Run Inn donating 10,000 pizzas to people in need

Chicago's own Home Run Inn Pizza turns 75 years old this year!

To celebrate, they are throwing a pizza party for those in need, and donating 10,000 pizzas.

Those pizzas will go to Chicago's Family Support Services, and the city will distribute them to people in need.

The recipe dates back to 1947 when the family renamed their tavern on the South Side, The Home Run Inn.

Now, they have nine pizzerias throughout Chicagoland, and are operated by the family's fourth generation.

"It's part of our core value and who we are as a family. But then pizza is also about bringing people together and celebrating and with everything going on in the world today, we want people to be able to celebrate with us," said Gina Bolger.

Thrillist named them the best frozen pizza on the market.

They are known for their thin, tavern style crust.