Chicago's Hot Tub Boats make a splash again this winter

The Brief Hot Tub Boats will return to the Chicago River for a second winter season. Guests can take in scenic views of the city's iconic skyline by cruising eastward towards Michigan Avenue or westward to Wells Street. For those seeking a more traditional boating experience, Chicago Electric Boat Company also offers 22-foot heated Luxury Duffy boats, perfect for holiday gatherings and family outings.



Chicago Electric Boat Company is bringing back its popular Hot Tub Boats for a second winter season.

Following a sold-out inaugural year, the Hot Tub Boats will relaunch on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Offering a unique and photo-worthy way to experience the Chicago River, these self-captained vessels can hold up to six people and boast scenic views of the city's iconic skyscrapers.

Guests can take a leisurely cruise eastward towards Michigan Avenue or westward to Wells Street at a maximum speed of one mile per hour. While food is not allowed on the boats, customers are welcome to bring drinks.

Hot Tub Cruise (Chicago Electric Boat Company)

For those seeking a warmer winter experience, CEBC also offers 22-foot heated Luxury Duffy boats for up to 12 people. Unlike the Hot Tub Boats, food and drinks are allowed on the Luxury Duffys, which also feature Bluetooth sound systems.

Prices for Hot Tub boat cruises start at $350 for weekdays and $425 for weekends. The 22 ft Heated Luxury Duffys rent for $156 per hour on weekdays and $191 per hour on weekends. Reservations for both options will be available online starting Nov. 6.