Chicago's iconic Morton Salt building transformed into music venue

You've probably driven past it hundreds of times.

At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the iconic Morton Salt building off the Kennedy Expressway will officially become Chicago’s newest music venue.

"The Salt Shed" — as it'll be known — will host its first outdoor concert Tuesday night headlined by drummer Makaya McCraven.

It's a 4000-person venue that sits under the famous salt shed, directly on the bank of the north branch of the Chicago River.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The venue is operated by the same team behind Thalia Hall and The Empty Bottle, and will have a fairgrounds' atmosphere complete with live music, retail and concessions from local vendors.

"We have the best music community in the country, if not the world. And to be able to open our doors to people to see what we've done and get prepared for the next phase which will happen next year when we go indoors, we're really just so excited to have folks out here," said Bruce Finkelman, Managing Partner of 16" on Center.

Concerts at the salt shed will run through September. The indoor part of the venue is expected to open in early 2023.

For tickets, head to SaltShedChicago.com.