Chicago's Jewish community balances relief and grief as hostages return home

The Brief Chicago’s Jewish community expressed both relief and sorrow as hostages were released following two years of advocacy, while mourning those confirmed dead, according to Lonnie Nasatir of the Jewish United Fund. The Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel sparked local vigils, protests, and rising tensions in Chicago, where anti-Jewish hate crimes increased by 58% in 2024. Despite ongoing grief, community leaders voiced cautious hope for peace and coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians, emphasizing unity and shared values as Americans.



Chicago’s Jewish community has been working towards this day by providing support to families who have been suffering for two years.

What we know:

Lonnie Nasatir, of the Jewish United Fund in Chicago said, "We felt this connection because we'll finally seeing the fruits of all of our advocacy of getting the hostages, the live ones home. And then also a sense of sadness for those 28 or so families that, unfortunately, will be having their loved ones in a body bag. And so we have to be happy, joyful for those that get their loved ones back, but then also be understandingly sad and remorseful for those are getting their loved one's in not the way they wanted.

The Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel led to numerous vigils and protests in Chicago.

The first American hostages to leave captivity were Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie of Evanston.

But there were darker days for the family of Hersch Polin Goldberg. His parents, originally from Chicago, took the world stage to advocate for the freedom of all hostages, even after they learned their son died in captivity.

The war in Gaza deepened divisions in the Middle East and here in Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Office reported anti-Jewish hate crimes rose in Chicago by 58% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Nasatir said, "I begin to feel like there's something more to it. And maybe more to, it is the fact that there's a real discriminatory kind of effect and attitude against the very existence of the State of Israel and Jewish people having a right to their homeland. And that concerns us as Jews."

Through deep pain, the community also feels cautious relief and hope for the future.

Nasatir said, "I'm really hoping that when we get a ceasefire and there's a significant plan of action in place, which can have Palestinians and hopefully Israelis live side by side in peace. And you know, more of the groups that have been on different sides can come together, because I think it's part of who we are as Americans. I think part of what makes America great is that we've been able to integrate all different ethnic groups into the tapestry of this country. And that's what we're focused on, the Jewish community."