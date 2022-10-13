Chicago's Latino Caucus calls on Lightfoot to issue 'State of Emergency' over migrants bused from Texas

More than 3,000 people from Central and South America have been bused to Chicago since August 31.

Now, the city's Latino Caucus is calling for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to issue a "State of Emergency."

In a statement, the caucus says the emergency declaration would free up more resources to assist asylum seekers.

The move would follow in the steps of New York City, which has received more than 16,000 people bused from Texas.

Last month, Governor JB Pritzker issued a state of emergency to tap National Guard members to help coordinate logistics and fast-track housing and services for the migrants.

It’s unclear if Mayor Lightfoot is considering the move locally.