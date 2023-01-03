Chicago's LGBTQ community could feel impact of healthcare worker strike

Healthcare workers are walking the picket line at Howard Brown Health Clinics across Chicago, and the labor conflict could impact healthcare in the LGBTQ community.

Hundreds of Howard Brown Health workers are on strike, supporting 61 workers who were laid off last week.

The agency says it had to lay off non-medical employees because it is losing a $1 million each month.

Workers walked the picket line in the rain Tuesday at several Howard Brown clinics and one Brown Elephant store, the fundraising resale shop in Oak Park.

The Illinois Nurses Association says 400 workers, more than half of the total number of employees, are protesting and warning that the clinics were short-staffed before, and patient care could be impacted.

Howard Brown Health serves 40,000 patients at 11 clinics around Chicago, focusing on LGBTQ adults and youth. Employees say Tuesday was the scheduled severance date, but employees were let go last Friday without warning.

David Ernesto Munar, President and CEO of Howard Brown Health says about a dozen executives took a 6% pay cut. There were cuts in contracts and other areas of business before the layoffs.

He says the administration wants to heal the relationship with union employees going forward. All of the clinics are open during the strike, scheduled to end Thursday night.

Both sides will resume negotiations Saturday.