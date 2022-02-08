Chicago's Malcom X College hosting Black authors for book fair

Malcolm X College is rolling out the red carpet to celebrate Black History Month.

This weekend, the school is welcoming a number of Black children’s book authors from around the country.

Kids and adults can chat with the authors and illustrators, purchase their books, take part in free workshops, get lunch and enjoy free parking.

"They're going to have an opportunity to learn how to write a book themselves. And they're also going to have an opportunity to work with the authors and understand their thinking when they go and develop a book for children," said Dave Sanders, president of Malcom X College.

The free event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Malcolm X College on the Near West Side. Everyone is invited.