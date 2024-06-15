Former Glendale Heights police officer used village-issued credit card for personal use: prosecutors

A former Glendale Heights police officer was charged after allegedly using a village-issued credit card for personal use.

Mark Garcia, 37, was indicted by a DuPage County Grand Jury on Thursday and turned himself in on Friday.

According to the indictment, Garcia used a WEX Fuel gasoline card issued by the Village of Glendale Heights for personal use. Prosecutors said he charged less than $500 on the card.

The alleged theft was discovered by authorities with the Glendale Heights Police Department. An investigation was launched, and the findings were turned over to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

"It is indeed troubling when someone entrusted with upholding the law is accused of breaking it," State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "I would like to stress however, that the charges against Mr. Garcia are not indicative of the honest, hardworking, professional men and women of the Glendale Heights Police Department."

Garcia was charged with three counts of official misconduct and two counts of theft.

Garcia's arraignment was scheduled for July 11.