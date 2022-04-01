Chicago's Navy Pier offers new, free activities this Spring

Navy Pier is rolling out some new activities for spring break.

While old favorites like The Centennial Wheel and the Drop Tower ride are up and running, starting Friday, people can enjoy attractions like an artisan market with a lot of arts and crafts, clothing and jewelry.

Baking demonstrations from celebrity chef Art Smith are underway.

And there's a family focus, with activities for the kids like Ice cream sundae building, science funfairs with educational experiments, among others.

Navy Pier is the hottest tourist destination of the Midwest – with about 9 million visitors yearly.

Leah Foley, who's visiting from Michigan, said the Pier is definitely on her list.

"My mom and my seven-year-old son and I came in for a few days for his spring break and this morning we're going to the children's museum," said Foley. "I didn't know about any of the new activities, but that's great. We'll find out what's there when we get there."

Another tourist checking out the sunrise at the lakefront Friday morning said, "We were thinking about going to the Willis Tower, going to Navy pier checking the sites that Chicago has. The Navy pier is definitely one of the reasons we came over," said Paul Ray, of Columbus Ohio.

The Chicago architecture cruises are back as well today.

You can board Chicago's First Lady near Wacker and the Michigan Avenue bridge.