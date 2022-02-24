Chicago's new debt relief program to help drivers with old tickets

Chicago will launch a new debt relief program next month to help drivers who have racked up tickets.

Motorists who earn less than 300% of the federal poverty line, or about $40,000 for an individual and $83,000 for a family of four, would only have to pay the tickets they’d received in the past three years, minus late penalties.

Debt older than three years would be forgiven.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said this is part of her plan to end poverty in Chicago.

"What we were seeing is because of the way the fines kept doubling over and over again, people would say ‘my car’s not worth the $2,000 that I now owe' and they were giving up their vehicles," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot also announced a lottery for a city universal basic income study.

Participants suffering from the economic impacts of Covid-19, will receive $500-per-month for one year.

Applications for the study will open in April.