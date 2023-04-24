Chicago's North Side mourns the loss of longtime Wrigleyville bar owner

It was a sad day on Chicago's North Side Monday following the passing of the longtime owner of an iconic Wrigleyville bar.

Family, loved ones and bar patrons are remembering Beth Murphy of Murphy's Bleachers.

Murphy's Bleachers opened back in 1980 and has been a staple for Cubs fans ever since.

Murphy was an active member of the East Lakeview Neighbors Organization and her family says it was important to her that the bar was a community gathering spot year-round for those in the neighborhood as well as for Cubs fans.

The Chicago Cubs are also paying tribute to Murphy, posting a tribute to her and the Murphy's Bleachers family on the marquee outside the stadium today.