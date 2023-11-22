Chicago's Nourishing Hope faces surge in demand amid holiday food insecurity crisis

During this holiday season, Chicago is confronting heightened food insecurity, prompting a critical call for support.

Nourishing Hope, formerly known as Lakeview Pantry and established in 1970, stands as one of Chicago's largest and most enduring food pantries.

Initially founded to provide food assistance, mental health counseling, and social services, the organization has expanded its reach. Presently, it operates across two locations in Lakeview and Humboldt Park, offering an online market for convenient pick-up options and a home delivery program catering to elderly individuals and people with disabilities.

The organization has played a pivotal role in aiding numerous Chicagoans in need, but is now facing significant challenges and requires assistance.

Recent data reveals a nearly twofold surge in the number of families seeking assistance compared to just two years ago. The call for aid extends to various forms of support, whether through volunteering, monetary contributions, or donations of food items.

For those looking to contribute and make a difference, visit nourishinghopechi.org for details on how to donate or volunteer.