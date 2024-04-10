Chicago's OEMC prepares for action-packed spring and summer events

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) is gearing up for a bustling spring and summer season as the city prepares to host a series of major events.

From Lollapalooza to the highly anticipated Democratic National Convention, Chicago is bracing itself for an influx of visitors and activities.

With such large-scale events on the horizon, city officials say they are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations and working diligently to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to respond effectively to any situation that may arise during these events.

"This is a very, very important topic for the entire city. As you can remember last year's July 2 torrential rainpour, this is what we talk about, 1995's heatwave — something else that we cover. So, in the grand scheme of everything that goes on in this city, this is something that OEMC and the rest of our city partners are very aware of," said Jose Tirado, Executive Director of OEMC.

Recently, the office convened a workshop with local agencies and leaders. The workshop aimed to facilitate discussions and share insights on how best to handle the various challenges that may arise during the upcoming events.