Chicago's overnight winter parking ban returns Monday

The Brief Chicago’s winter overnight parking ban begins Dec. 1 and runs through April 1. Cars parked on 107 miles of major streets between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. will be towed. City officials say the ban helps keep key routes clear for snowplows and emergency vehicles.



The Chicago overnight winter parking ban goes into effect beginning Dec. 1.

What we know:

The ban will be enforced from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. on 107 miles of major streets to keep key routes clear for buses, emergency vehicles and snowplows during winter weather.

"The City’s Winter Overnight Parking Ban helps ensure public safety each winter by allowing public transportation and emergency vehicles to move freely and reducing hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians, and other travelers," Department of Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard said in a statement.

City crews prioritize clearing main roads and DuSable Lake Shore Drive during storms, and a buildup of snow and ice near parked cars can further restrict traffic flow, officials said. Vehicles violating the ban will be towed, resulting in a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a $25-per-day storage fee.

What you can do:

Signs marking restricted streets are posted year-round, and flyers will be placed on cars as a reminder before enforcement begins. Drivers can find maps of affected streets or check whether their vehicle was towed by visiting chicagoshovels.org or calling 311.