Chicago's Pope Leo celebration is selling out quickly — drawing second market frenzy

Tickets for the Chicago Archdiocese’s celebration of Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field on June 14 sold quickly Friday, sparking a surge in resales on the secondary market.

The Brief Tickets for the Chicago Archdiocese’s celebration of Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field on June 14 sold quickly on Friday. Hundreds of tickets purchased for $5 were being resold on sites like StubHub for hundreds of dollars or more. The event will feature a video presentation about the Pope’s Chicago roots, speakers from Cardinal Robert Prevost’s time in the city, and a recorded greeting from the Pope himself.



What we know:

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. for $5 each, and by mid-afternoon only upper deck seats remained.

"We sold over 10,000 tickets in the first half hour," said Chicago White Sox senior vice president Christine O'Reilly. "I think it’s amazing, and it goes to show that the Pope is a pope for all people and people want to be part of this."

The event, produced by the Archdiocese of Chicago, will feature a video presentation about the Pope’s Chicago roots, speakers from Cardinal Robert Prevost’s time in the city, and a recorded greeting from the Pope himself.

"What it is going to be is an insight into who the Holy Father is," said Archdiocese Vicar General Bishop Larry Sullivan. "It’s a way for us to really learn about his South Side roots, to learn about him, and for us to be able to relate to him."

Sullivan noted that Rate Field was chosen as the venue because the Pope is a lifelong White Sox fan and attended the 2005 World Series.

What's next:

As for logistics, O’Reilly said all the buzz about the event means the show must go on.

"We’re making plans. Obviously, it’s two weeks away, so we’ve got our work cut out for us. The altar will be set up on a stage on the field, with some seating on the field and in the stands. We’re going to open the gates at 12:30 that day."

Meanwhile, hundreds of tickets purchased for $5 were being resold on sites like StubHub for hundreds of dollars or more.

"I think that’s telling us that there’s a great buzz, that this is a historic moment and people want to be part of something special," Sullivan said.