Chicago's South Side residents warned after series of burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents after a series of break-ins and burglaries in the Chinatown and Bridgeport neighborhoods.
What we know:
In each incident, suspects damage the front or rear door frame and locks to get inside residential buildings before going room to room, stealing money and valuables, police said.
- 2300 block of South Normal Ave on April 30 at 5:00 p.m.
- 2300 block of South Normal Ave on April 30 at 5:10 p.m.
- 2600 block of South Union Ave on May 8 at 8:30 p.m.
- 400 block of West 27th St on May 8 at 8:30 p.m.
- 400 block of West 27th St on May 8 at 8:50 p.m.
- 400 block of West 27th St on May 8 at 8:53 p.m.
- 400 block of West 28th Pl on May 10 at 3:05 p.m.
One of the suspects was described as a white man roughly 20–30 years old, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 lbs. Police said he was wearing a black ski mask, a blue zip-up hoodie and gray pants.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit a tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-061.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.