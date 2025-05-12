Chicago's South Side residents warned after series of burglaries

The Brief Chicago police are investigating a string of residential burglaries in the Chinatown and Bridgeport neighborhoods. In each case, suspects forced their way in by damaging doors before stealing valuables from multiple rooms. Authorities have released a suspect description and are asking anyone with information to contact Area One detectives.



Chicago police are warning residents after a series of break-ins and burglaries in the Chinatown and Bridgeport neighborhoods.

Chicago burglaries

What we know:

In each incident, suspects damage the front or rear door frame and locks to get inside residential buildings before going room to room, stealing money and valuables, police said.

2300 block of South Normal Ave on April 30 at 5:00 p.m.

2300 block of South Normal Ave on April 30 at 5:10 p.m.

2600 block of South Union Ave on May 8 at 8:30 p.m.

400 block of West 27th St on May 8 at 8:30 p.m.

400 block of West 27th St on May 8 at 8:50 p.m.

400 block of West 27th St on May 8 at 8:53 p.m.

400 block of West 28th Pl on May 10 at 3:05 p.m.

One of the suspects was described as a white man roughly 20–30 years old, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 lbs. Police said he was wearing a black ski mask, a blue zip-up hoodie and gray pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit a tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-1-061.