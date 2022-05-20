Chicago's summer boat season around the corner; officials warn of these common violations

Memorial Day is just around the corner, which means the summer boating season is heating up.

The city’s beaches will officially open next Friday.

Officials are warning of common violations — including not wearing a life jacket, which are required on the water for everyone under 13, driving jet skis after dark, disobeying "no wake" zones on the river and drinking and boating.

"We’re not out here to ticket everyone, but we want you to be safe and to know the local, state and federal regulations," said Gretchen Chavez, Chicago Police Marine Dive Operations. "Drinking and boating is the same thing as drinking and driving. The legal limit is 0.08 and captains are responsible for all their passengers on the boat."

"National safe boating week" kicks off Saturday.

A water safety event is set for 9 a.m. to noon in Belmont Harbor.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard, Chicago Fire and Chicago police will be on hand to answer questions and do a couple of demos.