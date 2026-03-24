Chicago businessman plans up to $500K in gas and groceries giveaways in April

The Brief Dr. Willie Wilson is giving away $35 in free gas at 30 locations across Chicago, the suburbs, and northwest Indiana on April 4. The giveaway is expected to cost more than $200,000, with total relief efforts in April reaching up to $500,000. Additional grocery help, including $25 gift cards at churches, is planned throughout the month as families face rising gas and food prices.



Nearly a quarter of a million dollars in free gas will be available this weekend as part of the latest giveaway from Chicago businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson.

What they're saying:

Wilson announced he will host his 20th gas and grocery giveaway on Saturday, offering relief to residents as gas and food prices continue to rise.

"The war in Iran has driven gas prices up more than 70 cents a gallon. Also, citizens are still struggling with high food prices," Wilson said in a statement. "I hope my efforts will help to ease the pain of rising gas and grocery costs."

Participants in the gasoline giveaway will receive $35 in free gas. The giveaway will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis across 30 gas stations in Chicago, the suburbs, and northwest Indiana.

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During an interview Monday on ChicagoLIVE, Wilson said that he expects to spend a little more than $200,000 on the gas giveaway alone. He also said his broader relief effort over the month of April could total about $500,000 once grocery giveaways are included.

"We're also going to do it — with the exception of the first Saturday — we're going to do it every Sunday for at least the month of April, except for April 1, to help the people who do not have a car, to help them with their food," Wilson told ChicagoLIVE. "When it's all said and done, I think we'll probably invest about a half a million bucks going through the whole month of April."

Wilson said rising prices are making it harder for some people to get to work and care for their families, with some residents being forced to choose between filling their tank and buying food.

He also said $25 grocery gift cards will be distributed at churches on Sundays throughout April for people who do not have cars. More details on those giveaways, along with the full list of gas station locations, will be posted on his Facebook page.

Wilson added that he has also sent a letter to Gov. JB Pritzker and legislative leaders urging them to suspend Illinois’ portion of the gas tax for at least 60 days.

A grocery giveaway is also scheduled for Saturday at Seafood City Supermarket on the city’s Northwest Side.

A full list of participating gas stations is below:

Participating Gas Stations

Saturday, April 4, 2026

Start time: 7:00 a.m.

Chicago, suburbs, and Indiana

BP, 750 N. Wells, Chicago, IL

Mobil, 5015 W. Touhy Ave., Skokie, IL

BP, 342 E. 35th St., Chicago, IL

BP, 12701 S. Paulina St., Calumet Park, IL

Amoco, 4402 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL

Shell, 5230 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL

BP, 8175 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL

BP, 4401 W. 55th St., Chicago, IL

Shell, 1000 W. Lake St., Melrose Park, IL

BP, 2474 Thatcher Ave., River Grove, IL

BP, 7850 S. King Dr., Chicago, IL

Clark, 1400 E. 87th St., Chicago, IL

Mobil, 5066 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL

BP, 11901 S. Pulaski Rd., Alsip, IL

Mobil, 15857 Crawford Ave., Markham, IL

Shell, 10001 S. Ridgeland Ave., Chicago Ridge, IL

BP, 3968 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL

Shell, 210 E. Ogden Ave., Hinsdale, IL

Citgo, 15221 S. Halsted St., Phoenix, IL

Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento Blvd., Chicago, IL

Super Save, 11100 S. State St., Chicago, IL

Super Save, 101 Madison St., Maywood, IL

BP, 11 E. Dundee Rd., Wheeling, IL

Citgo, 5390 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN

Shell, 1312 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago, IN

BP, 6906 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN

Shell, 2401 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL

Shell, 2003 N. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL

Shell, 3959 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago, IL

BP, 4411 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago, IL

Participating Grocery Store

Start time: 11:00 a.m.

Seafood City Supermarket- 5033 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL