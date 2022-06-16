Chicago's Taste of Randolph celebrating 25th anniversary this weekend

The Taste of Randolph turns 25 years old this weekend. The three-day festival is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Some of Fulton Market’s most popular destinations like Publican Quality Meats, The Goddess and the Grocer and Cone Gourmet Ice Cream are just a few of the 16 restaurants that will be featured.

The fest is hosted by the West Loop Community Organization. Board Member Julie Darling says it was tough to get restaurants to participate this year because of low employment levels.

To help, WLCO teamed up with a staffing company to assist the participating restaurants.

In addition to food, there will be two stages of entertainment, along with a DJ stage.

"We have day cares providing all sorts of activities for the littles, we have games for teens and the music is incredible," said Darling.

The fest kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday. It is free, but there is a $15 suggested donation, which will go toward the upkeep of the Fulton Market District.