Chicago's Thanksgiving holiday week weather will be getting warmer

Chicago's weather will warm up as the Thanksgiving holiday week goes on.

Chicagoans will see sunny skies on Monday with highs in the mid-40s.

On Tuesday, the high will be 48 with some sunshine. There will be more sunshine on Wednesday with a high of 52.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast currently includes a 30% chance of ran with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Black Friday and the following weekend will see highs in the 40s.