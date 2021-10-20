Chicago's The Gwen hotel ranked #1 in the US

A Chicago hotel is getting some worldwide recognition.

The Gwen hotel is ranked number one in the United States and eighth across the world. The rankings come from the Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.

More than 800,000 readers voted to create the Top 10.

The hotel is located on North Rush Street in the River North neighborhood.

The hotel has a little more than 300 rooms and even offers the sport of curling on its rooftop.

The Gwen is named after Chicago native Gwen Lux, who was among the first female sculptors of the 20th century.

"You won’t find another hotel like this. Not in Chicago, not in Illinois, not in the US," Anna Jaszczyk, area director of sales and marketing at The Gwen, told the Chicago Tribune.