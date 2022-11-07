Chicago's TikTok historian launches bus tour to highlight the pure beauty of the city

He's known for delivering Chicago history on TikTok, and now, Sherman "Dilla" Thomas is taking his lessons on the road in a brand-new luxury bus.

Thanks to donations and a lot of hard work, the urban historian has launched Chicago Mahogany Tours,

The tours are taking people to neighborhoods in all parts of the city and sharing the history he learned, partly from his father, a Chicago police officer, and his own research.

The only thing those who go on the tour have to do is toss out a neighborhood. FOX 32 Chicago asked about Little Village.

"Oh I love Little Village. You know that clock on 26th Street? That was a gift from the Mexican president. We got it right about 1990. Of course the name comes from the Bohemian checks that established the neighborhood," Thomas said.

You can learn more at ChicagoMahogany.com.