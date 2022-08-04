Chicago's top doc hopes city will receive more monkeypox vaccines amid public health emergency declaration

The United States declared a public health emergency on monkeypox — freeing up federal money and resources to fight the outbreak.

In Chicago, the top doctor hopes that declaration will mean more vaccines, as there are currently not enough to meet demand.

There are now about 460 MPV cases in Chicago, and almost all of them are in men who have sex with men.

Dr. Allison Arwady said it's crucial for those feeling sick, or getting a rash, to get tested.

SUBSCRIBING TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

"Vaccinating all contacts of cases is our top priority, so you getting tested — so we know you have MPV lets us do the primary strategy of vaccinating your close contacts," said Arwady.

Chicago received an additional 13,000 vaccines Wednesday, and expects to get another 20,000 in the next four to six weeks.

Doctors are stressing that the risk to the general population for MPV remains very low.