Chicago’s top doc says city could see a sense of normalcy this summer

The rising number of COVID-19 cases are a big cause of concern for our local health officials, and this week France imposed another lockdown.

But Chicago's top doctor says a sense of normalcy could be on the way just in time for summer.

"We don’t want Easter gatherings unless everyone is full vaccinated," Dr. Arwady said.

Illinois reported 3,235 cases of coronavirus and 24 additional deaths on Friday and the positivity rate is now at 4.1%.

"The goal is not to have to roll back, but we also aren’t in a point where we can expand any further," said Dr. Arwady.

The city’s health commissioner says more cases of variants have been detected, and many people who have contracted the virus report having contact with lots of people.

But Arwady is hopeful this summer we will all see some sense of normalcy.