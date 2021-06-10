Chicago's top doctor recommends children still wear masks

There’s a lot of excitement ahead of the reopening, but with children still not able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a lot of parents are worried.

Chicago's top doctor says the best way to protect kids is to make sure every adult around them has the vaccine.

Doctor Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Public Health Department, says even though things are opening up, she would recommend kids stay masked up in some places.

"I would recommend that children or anybody who's unvaccinated sort of in these public spaces, especially indoors, be wearing a mask," Arwady said. "I think where you're thinking about families getting together with multiple children, what happens there, that is really going to be depend on the conversation you have with that other child's family."

Arwady went on to say that camps, daycares and sports teams are within their right to set masking requirements.