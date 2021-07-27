Chicago's top doctor warns new COVID cases could break out from Lollapalooza

Chicago is less than 48 hours away from Lollapalooza. So, will the city be able to keep the event from becoming a COVID-19 super spreader?

Thousands of people will be flying into Chicago from all over the country, and even though the Windy City is not considered a COVID hotspot right now, Lolla fans may be coming from areas rampant with the delta variant.

Chicago's top doctor says she cannot promise there will not be any new COVID cases associated with the music festival, which runs Thursday through Sunday at Grant Park.

The festival is requiring concertgoers who are not vaccinated to present a negative COVID test within 72 hours of attending.

"I’m certainly hopeful that we won't see a significant problem. And I certainly know we're being a lot more responsible than many other settings that are just as large that are gathering around the country," said Dr. Allison Arwady.

Dr. Arwady also stressed avoiding the festival if you have COVID symptoms or have tested positive in the last 14 days. People who have tested positive and cannot attend can get a refund.