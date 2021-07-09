Chicago's top Italian restaurant Spiaggia closing after 37 years

Chicago’s top Italian restaurant, Spiaggia, announced Friday they are permanently closing after 37 years.

The restaurant's ownership says it could not reach a compromise with its landlord and was not able to reopen after the pandemic, according to Crain.

Its sister restaurant, Cafe Spiaggia, in the same building, also will not reopen, Crain reports.

The well-known Italian restaurant was on Michigan Avenue in Streeterville, near the intersection with Lake Shore Drive.

Spiaggia was first opened in 1984 by Tony Mantuano, in collaboration with Levy Restaurants.

Mantuano was also behind other downtown dining spots, such as River Roast. Mantuano left Chicago in 2019, and moved to Italy with his wife, Eater Chicago reported.

Besides its Michelin-starred ranking, Spiaggia is known for its Italian and Croatian food, hard to come by reservations, and highly regarded chefs.

Joe Flamm won the 15th season of Bravo’s "Top Chef" during his tenure with Spiaggia, Crain reported.

The Illinois Restaurant Association estimates that 20 percent of Illinois' 25,000 eating and drinking establishments will close as a result of the pandemic.