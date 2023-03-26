Expand / Collapse search

Chicago's weather forecast: Cool start to week, warmer later

By
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather forecast: Sunshine and dry conditions to start the week

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says it's going to be cool earlier in the week, but will warm up later.

CHICAGO - Temperatures will be on the cooler side at the beginning of the week in Chicago, but the weather forecast will warm up later on.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said Monday will be a little cool, but partly sunny and dry with highs in the 50s.

Shelby Collins, Oak Forest

Tuesday will be the same, but a little colder, with highs only in the 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow, with highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday, we have a 30% chance of rain and a high of 54.

On Friday, the Chicago area will enjoy highs in the 60s, but it will probably rain.